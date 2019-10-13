9–13 Oct 2019
film • stad • architectuur

Program AFFR 2018

We are proud to present to you the tenth edition of the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam. Once again our editors — assisted by a team of critical viewers — have scouted and selected a range of films about the city and architecture, and gathered them into an exciting programme. It includes portraits of well-known or lesser-known designers, activist essays about pressing problems, hilarious reflections on bygone times, and tranquil scenes of great beauty.  ...

Read more

Opening Night

On Wednesday 10 October, AFFR kicks off its tenth edition with the European premiere of The Experimental City (Chad Freidrichs, 2017), a stunning documentary about The Minnesota Experimental City. A fascinating journey through time in search of the city of the future. Filled with attention-grabbing science fiction from the 1960s, this film seems more relevant than ever. And perfectly in...

Read more

Ticket sales

All information about tickets, Festival Pass and 'Architectenweb Best of AFFR'

Read more

Building Happiness

The theme of AFFR 2018 is ‘Building Happiness’. We live in a period of economic boom. Construction, development and speculation are in full swing again, and resounding growth rates are the norm. The tourist industry is working at full capacity, bringing millions of tourists to cities with attractive architecture. Yet there is growing recognition that we cannot separate our concept...

Read more

Information

The tenth AFFR takes place from 10 to 14 October 2018. After the opening film, the festival moves to LanterenVenster cinema. This year the AFFR will again welcome dozens of international filmmakers and an expected 7500 fans of films, city and architecture from all over the world. 

Read more

2017

City For Sale

2015

Global Home

2013

Time Machine

2011

Think Big, Act Small

Film – City – Architecture

AFFR explores the relationship between film, cities and architecture by programming and screening architecture films and by organizing introductions and debates.

Read more

AFFR History

The Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam (AFFR) was established in 2000, and the foundation organized its festival the same year as the first architecture film festival in the world. Festivals also took place again in 2001 and 2003. In 2007 AFFR made a fresh start after a few years of silence. In 2009 the event expanded significantly in terms of visitor numbers and programming.

Read more

Organisation

The people behind the festival

Read more

Press

Press information

Read more

Look back #5: Sunny Sunday with Rick Prelinger’s Lost Landscapes of New York

The tenth edition of the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam came to an end with a final sunny Sunday, during which we were treated to Rick Prelinger's fantastic Lost Landscapes of New York. We hope to see you all at our…
Read more

Watch the Meet the Makers talkshow!

Look back #5: Sunny Sunday with Rick Prelinger’s Lost Landscapes of New York

Look back #4: Spots in Shots, Meet the Makers en world premiere The Ship

Extra tickets separate titles Best of AFFR

Look back #3: World premieres and Martin Koolhoven!
watch movies online
Zoek
ARCHITECTURE
 FILM FESTIVAL ROTTERDAM
2017
to festival site
to festival
Festival 2018

Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy best rated film AFFR 2018

The film 'Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy' by the German director Thomas Riedelsheimer is the best rated film of AFFR 2018. The film got the highest average score. After…

Read more
Festival 2018

Look back #5: Sunny Sunday with Rick Prelinger’s Lost Landscapes of New York

The tenth edition of the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam came to an end with a final sunny Sunday, during which we were treated to Rick Prelinger's fantastic Lost Landscapes of…

Read more
Festival 2018

Watch the Meet the Makers talkshow!

Each year we invite filmmakers from around the world to join us at the festival and talk about their makings. Watch this year's two-part broadcast of the Meet the Makers…

Read more
Festival 2018

Look back #3: World premieres and Martin Koolhoven!

Day 3 of the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam brought us lots of great screenings again such as the world premieres of The Human Shelter (Boris Bertram) and Nordweststadt: A Living…

Read more
Festival 2018

Look back #1: Opening Night at Theater Hofplein

On Wednesday October 10 the tenth anniversary of the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam kicked off with a sold out European premiere of the documentary The Experimental City! 📸 Sander van…

Read more
Festival 2018

Look back #4: Spots in Shots, Meet the Makers en world premiere The Ship

Despite the beautiful weather of Saturday, we were glad to see that the cinema rooms of LantarenVenster were not exchanged in favor of just drinks in the sun. We enjoyed…

Read more
Festival 2018

Look back #2: Building Happiness debate, King Kong Business Club and more!

After the smashing kick-off at Theater Hofplein, the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam will continue in LantarenVenster for the next three days. Yesterday, we got off to a great start with…

Read more
Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by
Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by
Business network
Business network
Friends
Friends
Partners
Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners
© AFFR Cookies Privacy
© AFFR Contact Privacy Cookies
Playtime Video

TOGLIATTI(GRAD)

In the late 1960s, the gigantic factory city of Togliatti was built on the steppes of Russia in under 36 months.

Read more
Festival 2018

Architectenweb Best of AFFR 2018

Having trouble deciding which films to see at our festival? Let us choose for you! AFFR is teaming up again this year with partner Architectenweb to screen the five best…

Read more
Festival 2018

Welcome to the tenth edition of AFFR!

The tenth edition of the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam! Who would have thought that in just two decades, a modest film festival would grow to be one of the biggest reference…

Read more
Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by
Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam is supported by
Business network
Business network
Friends
Friends
Partners
Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners Partners
© AFFR Cookies Privacy
© AFFR Contact Privacy Cookies
Watch films To Festival
film • city • architecture 9 - 13 Oct. 2019
9 to 13 Oct.2019
Yes, I accept cookies

Yes, I accept cookies AFFR uses cookies and similar technologies (cookies) among other things to provide you with an optimal user experience. We can also record and analyze the behavior of visitors and thereby improve our website.

Third party cookies also enable you to share information via social media such as Twitter and Facebook. More information about this can be found in our cookie statement.

Bijvoorbeeld:

Playtime, tickets of blokkenschema

Nog steeds niet gevonden?

Neem dan contact met ons op